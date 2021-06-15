PM’s fact-finding commission on expat grievances finds irregularities

ISLAMABAD: The fact-finding inquiry into the complaints to overseas Pakistanis directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan earlier this month found that the human resource in the consulate is insufficient to meet the requirements “of a large number of Overseas Pakistanis in KSA”, ARY News reported.

According to the press release shared by the PM’s Inspection Commission (PMIC), the inquiry covered areas indicated by most complaints submitted by Pakistanis living in Saudi Arabia, after, on 28 April 2021, the Prime Minister had taken serious cognizance of the matter.

The committee to probe complaints of overseas Pakistanis expanded its scope of the fact-finding to the following areas:

i. Inefficiency in provision of various services to Overseas Pakistanis in KSA.

ii. Extortion and Fleecing Expatriate Workers and Overseas Pakistanis, causing delays on one pretext or the other.

iii. Examination of existing Complaint Resolution Mechanism.

iv. Examination of SOPs in place to provide services.

v. Implementation of Prime Minister’s directives.

vi. Fixing responsibility on the officers responsible.

vii. Recommendations to improve the services.

Its probe found at least three officers of the Pakistan Embassy in Riyadh responsible for maladministration, misconduct and inefficiency.

The probe report also learned that an overwhelming number of overseas Pakistanis desire an improvement in the quality of existing consular services including handling by the consular staff,

infrastructure at the Missions and processing time for the services.

It noted there were no complaints of extortion and fleecing of overseas Pakistanis by

the staff. However, it said that while a number of Complaint Resolution Mechanisms were in place, these did not fully serve to resolve grievances expats.

A Khuli Kachehri (open court) will be established on the PM’s instructions in KSA Missions to ensure Pakistanis are heard.

Earlier this year, PM Khan ordered a high-level inquiry against Pakistan’s former Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Raja Ali Ejaz and other diplomatic staff after overseas citizens complained about mistreatment by the embassy.

As per details, PM Imran has directed PM’s inspection team to complete a probe against Pakistan embassy staff in Saudi Arabia within 15 days.

