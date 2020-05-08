3-hour complete lockdown enforced in Sindh to contain coronavirus spread

KARACHI: A complete lockdown has been enforced in Sindh today (Friday) from 12 noon to 3:30 pm as a measure to contain spread of coronavirus.

According to the home department, a complete lockdown for three and half hours has been imposed with an aim to limit the congregational Friday prayers, however, the orders will not apply to the private hospitals, personnel of law enforcing agencies and the media persons.

Main roads in Karachi including Shahrai-e-Faisal, Baloch Pull, University Road, I.I Chundrigar Road, M.A Jinnah Road and others have been blocked by the police.

The department has also warned strict action against the persons involved in the violation of the restrictions.

On Thursday, Sindh recorded 14 coronavirus deaths, the highest in a single day, taking the toll to 171.

The Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that 14 more patients have died from coronavirus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 171.

453 persons tested positive for the virus in Sindh on Thursday, raising the number of total reported cases in the province to 9,093.

So far, 76,078 tests have been carried out in the province.

