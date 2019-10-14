Here’s the complete schedule of royal couple’s visit to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, arrived in Islamabad on Monday on a five-day official visit to Pakistan.

The visiting couple was given a guard of honour on their arrival at the Noor Khan Airbase. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi welcomed Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Streets in Islamabad and around the country have been humming with festivities and celebrations to honour the royal pair with more than 1,000 police officers deployed for their security over the span of their five-day visit.

Here is the complete schedule:

The Royal couple will visit a school in Islamabad and will also attend a charity event tomorrow.

The Royal guests will also hold meetings with President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on October 15. PM Khan will host a lunch for British royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The Royal couple will also visit Chitral and Lahore during their five-day trip.

The Royal couple is scheduled to visit Badshahi Masjid and National cricket academy on October 16 and will visit to Chitral on October 17.

The visit will be concluded on October 18.

t is the first royal visit to Pakistan in 13 years. The last one was by Charles, the Prince of Wales, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, who spent five days in Pakistan in 2006.

