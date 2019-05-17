Complete shutdown observed against killing spree in occupied Kashmir

SRINAGAR: A complete shutdown is being observed, on Friday, to protest against the ongoing killing spree by Indian troops in the held territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for the shutdown was given by the Joint Resistance Leadership. All shops and business establishments were closed in Srinagar and all other major cities and towns of the occupied territory while traffic is off the road today.

The occupation authorities continued to suspend class work in almost all educational institutions including colleges and Higher Secondary Schools in the Kashmir valley for the third consecutive day, today, to prevent students’ protests against the killing of the youth and other atrocities by Indian troops in the held valley.

Moreover, the Kashmir University (KU), Central University Kashmir (CUK) and Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) suspended examinations and entrance test today.

Yesterday, Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism had martyred eight Kashmiri youth in Pulwama, Shopian and Baramulla districts.

Comments

comments