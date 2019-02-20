No compromise on country’s sovereignty, says PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan declared on Wednesday that there will be no comprise on the sovereignty of the country, reported ARY News.

Chairing a meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) parliamentary party at the Parliament House, the prime minister said, “The message [Pakistan] had to give to India has already been given. We have given India a clear message on Pulwama attack.”

Advising against the escalation of tensions between the two neighbouring countries, he said Pakistan will act like a responsible state. “There will be no compromise on the country’s sovereignty,” he avowed.

Briefing the participants of the meeting about the recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman (MBS), PM Khan said the Saudi royal’s visit remained highly successful.

“Muhammad bin Salman expressed no trust in previous governments,” he claimed and quoted the dignitary as saying that Pakistan’s previous leadership was not trustworthy.

Read Also: Pakistan will retaliate if India attacks, PM Khan warns

He said the Saudi crown prince acclaimed the incumbent government for being trustworthy. “The prince said [the Saudi government] has trust in the government, therefore, it was making investment,” he quoted the Saudi dignitary as having said.

When the prime minister was apprised about Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani’s arrest by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) during the meeting, he said in a lighter vein that there will now be a threat to democracy

He was referring to the opposition’s rhetoric over the arrests of opposition politicians by the corruption watchdog in graft cases.

Comments

comments