Computerised system of food go-downs to be introduced in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has decided to introduce a modern system for food go-downs by digitalising the department’s database, ARY News reported on Monday.

The provincial authorities have taken the decision to go for digitalisation of the food department on modern lines. The decision was taken in a session chaired by KP Food and IT Minister Atif Khan.

Atif Khan directed food inspectors to check the quality of food commodities especially flour. He also issued directives to food officials for special checking of the food products along with Food Safety Authority besides ordering to ensure the provision of low-cost flour in markets.

Read: KP finalises first-ever food security policy

In another development today, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) decided to conduct ability tests of candidates for the positions of college teachers through Public Service Commission.

The progress was made after the KP government announced to recruit 1,900 educators in colleges across the province. Earlier, KPPSC had been decided to recruit the teachers through academic numbers which led the candidates’ protests against the decision.

After revising its decision, KPPSC issued a notification for conducting ability tests for the candidates of positions for college teachers.

Comments

comments