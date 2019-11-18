Web Analytics
I like to conceal my sorrows from the world: Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan

Prominent actor Mahira Khan recently opened up about a number of things at the Faiz Aman Mela.

Speaking earlier this week, the Raees actor shared she likes to conceal her sorrows.

“I discovered the reality about myself three years ago about who I really am, and the need for me to stay away from all drama,” she said.

“I like to keep my sorrows to myself and conceal them from the world,” she added.

Mahira Khan also shared what her style statement is like. She said she does not prefer to put on a lot of makeup.

On her appointment as United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Goodwill Ambassador for Pakistan, she said she feels extremely grateful for getting a chance to work with them.

About taking out time for her family, she said “I am trying my best to give time to my son Azlan who is currently in the fifth grade.”

