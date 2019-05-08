Condemnations, condolences pour in after Data Darbar suicide blast

ISLAMABAD: Condemnations pour-in across the country on Wednesday, following the Data Darbar suicide attack that martyred at least eight persons and injured more than 24 people.

President Arif Alvi strongly condemning the blast in Lahore has deplored the loss of precious lives in the incident. He said those involved in such despicable incident in the holy month of Ramadan are misguided elements.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while denouncing the attack has sought report into the incident from the authorities concerned.

The premier commiserated with the bereaved families and directed the authorities concerned to provide best possible medical treatment to those injured in the blast. He prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has also strongly condemned the Data Darbar blast.

In a statement issued here from Islamabad, today, she said those who target shrines are enemies of Islam and Pakistan and they are conspiring to stoke destabilization in the country.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have condemned the blast in Lahore.

They expressed profound grief and sorrow over loss of precious lives in incident and expressed sympathy with bereaved families.

Moreover, Speaker National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, former president Asif Ali Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Jamait-e-Islami Chief, Sirajul Haq, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president, Shehbaz Sharif and other political leaders have strongly condemned the cowardly attack and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed souls.

