These three conditions mandatory to collect hides on Eidul Azha

KARACHI: Authorities have issued instructions related to applications for collecting hides on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

As per the notification, three conditions are mandatory to seek the approval for collecting hides, which include audit report of the last year, registration certification of the organization and the permission letter to collect hides of the last year.

These three documents are to be submitted along with the application until July 20 to the commissioner office, Karachi.

The commissioner Karachi said the applications will be received until a week before Eid and it will be approved three days prior to Eid.

Eid-ul-Azha in Pakistan is expected to fall on August 12.

Comments

comments