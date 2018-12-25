Condemnations, condolences pour in after Ali Raza Abidi’s assassination

KARACHI: Condemnations pour-in across the country on Tuesday, after killing of former MNA, Ali Raza Abidi by unknown assailants, outside his house in Karachi’s DHA area.

Prime Minister Imran Khan while expressing his grief over the fatal attack on Ali Raza Abidi, has summoned report from the authorities concerned.

Prime minister has prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and condoled with the bereaved family.

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari taking notice of the shooting that left Ali Raza Abidi, dead, has vowed to arrest the culprits soon.

He also offered his condolence with his family for this irreparable loss.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has also strongly condemned the deadly attack over former MNA and expressed his condolence with his family.

وزیر اعلیٰ پنجاب عثمان بزدار کی کراچی میں ایم کیو ایم کے رہنما علی رضا عابدی کے قتل کے واقعے کی شدید مذمت۔

وزیر اعلیٰ کا اس افسوسناک واقعہ پر گہرے دکھ اور افسوس کا اظہار۔

وزیر اعلیٰ کا جاں بحق علی رضا عابدی کے سوگوار خاندان کے ساتھ دلی ہمدردی اور اظہار تعزیت۔@CMOfficePunjab — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) December 25, 2018

CM Sindh Murad Ali Shah has strongly denounced the shootout incident and tendered his condolence with the affected family.

Terming the incident, as an attempt to disrupt city’s law and order, CM Sindh has issued alert to Rangers and Police in case of any unforeseen situation.

ARY News’ Anchorperson, Waseem Badami took to twitter and said, “Ali Raza Abidi is no more”.

Worst News.

Ali Raza Abdi is no more — Waseem Badami (@WaseemBadami) December 25, 2018

MQM Pakistan leaders, Aamir Khan, Faisal Sabzwari, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others have also strongly condemned the firing incident that took life of former MNA Ali Raza Abidi.

Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MNA Syed Ali Raza Abidi was gunned down outside his residence in Defence area of Karachi.

According to the details, unidentified assailants opened fire on the vehicle of Ali Raza Abidi near his house in Khayaban-e-Ittehad.

Born on July 6, 1972 in Karachi, Ali Raza Abidi remained senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan. He was elected as Member National Assembly (MNA) from 2013 to 2018 from Karachi’s constituency of NA-251.

Mr Abidi had received 81,603 votes and defeated Raja Azhar Khan, a candidate of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Abidi, who had been affiliated with the MQM-P, had resigned from basic membership of the party in September citing “personal reasons”.

