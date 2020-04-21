Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 9,216

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country has jumped to 9,216 after 796 new infections were reported during the last 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the government’s statistics, 2,066 patients have recovered from the disease, while 11 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, the death toll currently stands at 192.

The total number of tests conducted, so far in the country stands at an access of 110886 with 5,347 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, according to the statistics released by the national dashboard.

Currently, 6,958 patients are being treated at various hospitals and quarantine facilities across the country.

Earlier on on April 18, highlighting the low number of coronavirus cases recorded across the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that the number of Covid-19 cases could see a spike by the middle of the next month.

Speaking at a media briefing in Islamabad, the premier said there would have been 50,000 cases by April 25 as per initial projections but that is not the case. He added new projections suggest the country will see 12,000 to 15,000 patients.

He was of the view that fighting the pandemic and saving people’s lives is a national duty and should not be hindered by such fake news or politics.

Prime minister Imran Khan also said the government’s taking early decisions and imposing an early lockdown are yielding results.

