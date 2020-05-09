Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to 27, 474

ISLAMABAD: The tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country has jumped to 27, 474 with 1,637 new cases reported during last twenty-four hours, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre, 10,471 cases have so far been detected in Punjab, 9,691 in Sindh, 4,327 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1,876 in Balochistan, 421 in Gilgit Baltistan, 609 in Islamabad and 79 in Azad Kashmir.

7,756 patients have so far recovered from the virus while 19,100 patients are still going through the treatment process.

Thee death toll stands at 618 with 24 new deaths reported during the last twenty-four hours. The overall number of tests conducted in the country was recorded at 2,79,251 on Saturday.

CM Sindh announces to lift lockdown from Monday

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah announced on Friday that the province will ease the lockdown from Monday.

Speaking at a media briefing, the chief minister said there will be a “100% lockdown” on Saturdays and Sundays. He said industries related to the constructions sector will operate as per the SOPs.

The federal government has already announced on Thursday to lift lockdown restrictions from Saturday (today).

