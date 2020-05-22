Confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan surpass 50,000 mark

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan confirmed 50 more deaths from novel coronavirus during past 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 1,067, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,603 persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in 24 hours, taking the overall tally of the infections in the country to 50,694.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Till now 18,455 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Punjab, 19,924 in Sindh, 7,155 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 3,074 in Balochistan, 13,26 in Islamabad, 602 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 158 in Azad Kashmir.

So far 15,201 patients have recovered their health, while 34,426 are still under treatment.

Pakistan has so far conducted 445,987 coronavirus tests and 16,387 in last 24 hours.

Global coronavirus cases

The novel coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed over 334,057 deaths across the world and more than five million and one hundred thousand infections have been detected.

The United States has the highest death toll of 96,280 followed by Britain with 36,042 and Italy with 32,486.

Over two million people so far have recovered from the infection.

