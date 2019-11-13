President Arif Alvi has stressed the need for resolution of conflicts for peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

Addressing a seminar on Regional Peace and Development in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there are several UN Security Council resolutions promising right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.

He said Pakistan and the Kashmiri people had hopes from the United Nations that these will be implemented.

He said the nations should rise above their vested interests and work collectively for humanity to cope with the challenges including that of global warming.

President Arif Alvi said Pakistan has overcome terrorism and the country learned from its experiences.

On the Indian Supreme Court’s judgment in Babri Mosque, the President said there is frustration amongst the Muslims as well as other minorities in India.

In occupied Kashmir, people of Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region continue to observe silent protest on 101st day, today, against Indian occupation by downing their shutters and staying away from schools and offices.

Public transport is also almost absent from the roads. However, a thin movement of private vehicles is observed on the roads. Shops only open for a brief period in the morning and evening.

Meanwhile, life continues to remain affected in the Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu and Ladakh regions on 101st day, today. Restrictions under Section 144 are enforced amid massive presence of Indian forces. Internet, SMS and prepaid mobile services continue to remain suspended for the people living in the Valley.

