Congo virus alert issued in Karachi

KARACHI: A congo virus alert has been issued for the metropolis, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who are visiting cattle farms.

The alert was issued by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) to hospitals, directing the management to adopt special precautions for a congo affected patient.

The letter of the KMC further asked hospitals to establish special wards for congo patients, and run awareness campaigns about the virus through banners and posters.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

This disease has a 40-50 percent mortality rate.

Symptoms:

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

Precautions:

People should wear light-colored and airy clothes while going to cattle farms. Use of mask and gloves is also recommended while touching animals.

