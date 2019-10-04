Two cases of Congo virus reported in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Two suspected patients of Congo virus have been brought to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in Islamabad, ARY News reported on Friday.

The couple belongs to Haripur that was brought to PIMS Hospital today where medics confirmed that the man is suffering from Congo virus, whereas, his wife’s blood samples were sent to National Institute of Health (NIH) for its confirmation, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that at least two cases have emerged so far from Eid-ul-Azha festival in PIMS Hospital.

It must be noted that the tick-borne viral disease had infected 37 people this year so far out of which 17 died.

On July 25, a Congo virus alert had been issued for the metropolis, stipulating precautionary instructions for all those people who are visiting cattle farms.

The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal comes in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill.

The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.

Comments

comments