Conjoined twins separated at Karachi hospital after successful surgery

KARACHI: Doctors at a private hospital in Karachi successfully completed a surgery separating nine-month-old conjoined twins, baby boys, after an eight-hour-long operation, ARY NEWS reported.

According to doctors, both the children were conjoined from the abdomen part and a complex operation, spanning over eight hours and involving multiple medics, was carried out to separate them.

“They suffered from the Omphalopagus type of the conjoint bodies as their liver was attached with each other,” the doctors said adding that such cases occur one in 250,000 twin babies.

The children, named Ayan and Muhammad Aman, have completely recovered and are in good health after the surgery.

The family has also thanked the doctors and their entire team for carrying out the successful operation to separate the conjoined twin babies.

Not all children suffering from a similar condition are lucky enough to get treatment or survive and in one such case, conjoined twin boys born in Yemen who were in urgent need of treatment abroad died in February 2019.

Doctors treating two-week-old Abd al-Khaleq and Abd al-Rahim in the capital Sanaa had said the boys could not survive within Yemen’s war-ravaged health system and needed to be taken abroad.

A Saudi organization, the King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Works, had been looking into how to get the boys abroad for treatment, Saudi state news agency SPA said on Wednesday.

The tiny boys had separate heads but a shared torso.

