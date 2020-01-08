Consensus on legislation’s to safeguard national interest: Fawad Chauhdry

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday took to Twitter and called the parliamentary consensus on ‘Army Act’ legislation safeguarding of national interest, ARY News reported.

The minister said that the formal approval of the important legislation by the house was a good omen which should be carried forward in the coming days to address varying challenges the country faces at the moment.

Fawad Chaudhry added that the opposition and government committees huddled over legislations and the results of the meeting were very positive.

Government and opposition committees agreed over 5 legislations, he expressed hope that the committee will also bring matters pertaining to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and undeclared laws in the future.

Earlier in the day, The Senate of Pakistan has approved the Services Act amendment bills Army Act amendment bill regarding extension in the tenure of the services chiefs and chairman of joint chiefs of the staff committee.

The Services’ Act amendment bills were presented in today’s Upper House session held under the chair of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak.

