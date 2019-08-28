The newlywed actress Naimal Khawar Khan has for the first time addressed the criticism surrounding her marriage with Hamza Ali Abbasi.

She took to Twitter to thank fans who sent wonderful wishes and prayers as the celebrity couple embark on a new journey in their lives.

“Thank you so much everyone for the wonderful wishes and prayers for me and hamza as we embark on this new journey in our lives. Now that the wedding is over,” her tweet reads.

The Waar actor earlier posted a note and revealed that the duo have been friends for almost two years before he proposed her ‘platonic’ friend. His statement was criticized by social media users and Hamza released another statement explaining what a ‘platonic relationship’ means as his first statement was widely misunderstood. Naimal, however, refrained from commenting initially but she broke her silence finally.

The 25-year-old starlet went onto address a few things through a series of tweets. “First, I am a consenting adult woman capable of making my own decisions and this narrative of ‘saving me’ is nothing short of demeaning my right to choose for myself,” she wrote.

First, I am a consenting adult woman capable of making my own decisions and this narrative of 'saving me' is nothing short of demeaning my right to choose for myself — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

The actress clarified that she had quit showbiz industry nine months ago and expressed her displeasure over rumours circulating about her leaving the industry due to her marriage with Hamza.

“Second, while I understand that public figures are always subject to criticism even when it’s their personal life choices, please dont distort facts. I left acting 9 months ago and the decision was entirely mine. Dont spread false news to sensationalize someone’s special day,” she said.

Second, while I understand that public figures are always subject to criticism even when it's their personal life choices, please dont distort facts. I left acting 9 months ago and the decision was entirely mine. Dont spread false news to sensationalize someone's special day — Naimal Khawar Khan (@Naimalkhawarr) August 27, 2019

The couple tied the knot on August 25 in an intimate ceremony, followed by a valima reception the day after.

Comments

comments