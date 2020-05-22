Punishments to be meted out if negligence found in PK-8303 crash: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Ijaz Ahmed Shah on Friday said that people should refrain from rumor mongering and hearsay related to PK-8303 crash, ARY News reported.

The minister said that conclusive inquiry needs to be carried out before ascertaining anything on the matter.

Shah said that rumor mongering and hearsay will bring more pain and unneeded burden upon the bereaved families of passengers in the ill-fated flight.

Ijaz Shah added that according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s directives, Federal government is working alongside provincial government in ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

The interior minister also expressed firm resolve to bring forth facts related to the harrowing incident and consequences for individuals if found guilty.

The unfortunate A-320 aircraft had 99 passengers and eight crew members on board, the officials said.

Three passengers were miraculously survived, whereas the death toll in the incident rose to 66.

19 dead bodies were shifted to Jinnah Hospital and 15 to Civil Hospital, whereas, three dead bodies have been identified and handed over to their relatives.

