Conspiracies being hatched to destabilize Pakistan: FM Qureshi

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday warned that conspiracies were being hatched to destabilize Pakistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists in Multan today, FM Qureshi said that some elements were harming the country by becoming part of the conspiracies.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister said that the opposition was unable to digest the country’s progress. He maintained that the country’s journey towards development and prosperity will continue despite opposition’s obstacle.

Criticizing the former rulers, FM Qureshi said that they looted the national wealth and laundered it abroad to accumulate properties.

Read More: FM Qureshi urges opposition to postpone protest owing to COVID-19 pandemic

Earlier on October 10, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had urged the opposition parties to postpone their protest owing to the second wave of the novel coronavirus in the country.

Talking to journalists in Multan, FM Qureshi had underscored the need for adopting precautionary measures to keep the people safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

There was no threat to democracy or the government from the opposition’s rallies, he had said and added that there was no unity in the ranks of the opposition. FM Qureshi had urged the opposition to review their decision to keep the people safe from the COVID-19.

Comments

comments