Constable accuses SP of forcing him to work as home servant

KARACHI: In what is being seen as a sheer misuse of authority, superintendent of police (SP) Badin has reportedly forced a constable to work as servant at his home, ARY News reported.

Constable Younus, who is incensed over treatment by SP Hasan Sardar, has written a letter to additional inspector general, complaining that the senior cop forced him to do his domestic chores.

He further claimed that wife of the SP calls him with objectionable names.

“I skipped work one day after being fed up over this treatment and the SP sent police mobile to my home in rage,” he alleges.

I was punished in Karachi after I left work couple of times out of infuriation, he said.

The constable further said he was forced to do push-ups and a video was made by SP’s guards. “I was told that push-ups was my punishment.”

He appealed the inspector general police Sindh and additional inspector general to pay heed to his problem.

