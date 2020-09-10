ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday chaired National Coordination Committee (NCC) meeting on Housing to discuss mega construction projects that the meeting concurred will bring billions in investment, ARY News reported.

The NCC meeting on Housing briefed PM at length on Bundal Island Project and the Ravi Riverfront Urban Development Project (RRUDP). It expanded on the details of the projects and on the business and trade prospects these will entail.

The meeting was attended by Information Minister Shibli Faraz, Special Assistant Minister to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information, Advisor to PM on Environment Malik Amin Aslam, and SAPM on Political Communication Shehbaz Gill.

Read:PM Imran Khan summons meeting of NCC on housing, construction

PM noted that the projects will give rise to a number of economic sectors in Pakistan. He was briefed about the spike in the construction sector businesses and the surge in sales of construction material to which the PM expressed satisfaction. He said the mega projects alone will enable investments and trade to the tune of billions in Pakistan.

These projects will prove to be milestones for the economic prosperity of Pakistan, PM said. He added that Pakistani expatriates and local investors will be encouraged to invest in such projects. He added that foreign investors will also be able to take this opportunity for themselves.

PM stressed that RRUDP will employ and consume 90 percent of locally produced material, adding that the government will clear all the impediments in the construction sector, especially in the two projects, on priority level.

Renown business tycoons Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, Arif Habib, and Fawad Mukhtar, among others notables especially those from the construction sector, joined the meeting as well.

Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme Zaigham Mahmood Rizvi alongside Governor State Bank Reza Baqir and Chairman Federal Board of Revenue Dr Muhammad Irshad were also in the meeting.

Tycoons present in the meeting acknowledged the prospects of the projects and noted the steps taken by State Bank to facilitate businessmen.

The meeting also deliberated on Urban Punjab’s master plan reformation. Punjab Chief Secretary laid out a timeline for the preparation of the master plan anew. It further discussed plans for Lahore urban regeneration.

Comments

comments