Construction work at Karachi’s Shahrae Faisal leads to terrible traffic chaos

KARACHI: Hundreds of commuters are facing massive traffic jams on Saddar, Shahrae Faisal and adjacent areas of the metropolis as one portion of the Karachi’s busiest road was closed for traffic due to sewerage line construction work, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, the traffic police officials have closed one track of Shahrae Faisal from the Avari Hotel traffic light to Mehran Hotel due to the repairing of the pipelines by the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB).

The road was closed at 2 am on Thursday and will remain so for 48 hours, said traffic police officials.

According to Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, the construction work of pipelines at Shahrae Faisal will be completed tonight at 12:00 am, adding that KW&SB had to start work on an immediate basis as 48-inch damaged badly.

It is pertinent to mention here that hundreds of vehicles including ambulances were stuck for hours with emptied fuel tanks on the roads, increasing the miseries of the citizens and rescue teams attempting to reach homes and hospitals on September 2.

Monsoon rains have added to the transport woes of the megacity making travel a nuisance, with rainwater stell puddled at several points on major roadways of Karachi, people are forced to take alternative routes resulting in massive traffic jams in the densely populated city.

