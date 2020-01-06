KARACHI: Newly appointed consul general for China called upon the Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail on Monday to discuss various matters of mutual interest among the two countries, ARY News reported.

According to details, matters pertaining to diplomacy, investment and trade became topics for discussion between the two dignitaries.

Special emphasis was given to the current collaborative project developed by both countries at Port Qasim, Karachi.

Governor Sindh on the occasion expressed satisfaction over the willingness of Chinese investors wanting to put their stake in Pakistan.

Imran Ismail said that the partnership between both countries will be beneficial for both countries involved.

The Chinese consul general also invited Governor Imran Ismail for a visit to the completed project at Bin Qasim.

The project was for a coal energy harnessing plant which will produce 1320 Megawatts of electricity.

The project was initiated in the year 2015 and saw its completion in April of 2018.

