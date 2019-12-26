Consultation commences for upgradation of railway hospitals

ISLAMABAD: The ministry has decided to upgrade hospitals run under the administration of Pakistan Railways and commenced consultation for making progress in the initiative, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed started consultation with the authorities for upgradation of railway hospitals.

The minister met Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza where they exchanged views on increasing facilities of railway hospitals.

Earlier, Sheikh Rasheed had hinted to increase perks and benefits of railway employees, saying that he will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan for the consideration.

Sheikh Rasheed, while talking to journalists on December 13, said that he will request PM Imran Khan to increase perks of Grade-1 to Grade-16 railway employees. He said that the ministry has also decided to run a train from Raiwind. He said that a new train will be started from Sargodha division and the ministry would end its deficit within three years.

On December 7, Sheikh Rasheed had said that reforms are being made in Pakistan Railways to make it a vibrant and profitable organisation.

Talking to media in Rawalpindi, he said more job opportunities will be created in Pakistan Railways in the coming months. Replying to a question, the Minister said the government will complete its constitutional term.

