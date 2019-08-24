Container of smuggled assets seized at Islamabad motorway

ISLAMABAD: Customs’ officials have seized a container packed with smuggled items during a raid at Islamabad’s Motorway M-2, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The officials told media that the smuggled items include mobile phones, clothes, milk powder and other products from India which worth more than Rs20 million.

Moreover, the officials have also confiscated various non-custom paid vehicles during separate actions.

Earlier on July 20, Pakistan Customs Directorate General of Afghan Transit had seized a large number of Indian origin consignments mis-declared as ‘White Sugar’, destined to be consumed in Afghanistan.

After confirmation through laboratory tests, the sugar was found to be unfit for human consumption, according to a statement.

So far 4,472 metric tons of sugar contained in 172 containers out of a total of 258 containers have been tested by laboratories and termed unfit for human consumption, while the rest of the 2236 metric tons (86 containers) is being tested.

