ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday castigated the administrations of upscale private schools and warned to nationalize them for committing contempt of court.

A three-member bench heard the case against private schools for giving contemptuous remarks over the apex court’s verdict of Dec 13, 2018 verdict.

Addressing the legal counsel representing school administrations, Justice Gulzar Ahmad rebuked “how dare you call the fee deduction verdict a ‘draconian’ decision?”

“We can shutdown your schools and can also nationalize them. We may ask the government to take over your schools’ administrations,” Justice Gulzar continued in an angry tone.

To which, the counsel of schools asked for forgiveness from the honorable court. However, the top court ordered to submit a written apology on the matter.

Enraged with school administrations , the Supreme Court bench further lambasted that education has become a business and schools have turned into a industry.

On Dec 13 last year, the then Chief Justice Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar had ordered all private schools across Pakistan to cut down their fees while instructing Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to freeze the accounts of at least two schools.

In the detailed judgement, the court clarified that its order dated 13-12-2018 applies to all schools which charge fees in excess of five thousand rupees per month throughout the country without any exception.

