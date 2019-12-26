Contempt petitions filed in PHC over comments on special court verdict

PESHAWAR: Two contempt petitions have been filed in Peshawar High Court on Thursday seeking contempt of court proceedings against federal ministers and other government officials over comments on verdict of the special court in high treason case, ARY News reported.

Petitions filed by Malik Ajmal Khan advocate and Shabbir Hussain Gillani advocate in the high court have nominated Federal Minister for Law Farrogh Naseem, Special Assistant to PM Firdous Ashiq Awan, Attorney General Anwar Mansoor and other officials as defendants in the case.

The petition has been filed against a press conference over the special court’s decision in high treason case.

“Those committed contempt of the court representing the government and holding public offices,” petition said. “They insinuated the court and smeared the learned judge and the court,” the petition further said.

They leveled baseless allegations against the learned judge and used impolite words against him, petitioner said.

The petition seeks contempt proceedings against the defendants under Article 204. “They should be disqualified from holding a public office,” the petitioner requested.

“No person have authority to scandalize and malign a judge due to his verdict in a case”, the petition further said.

The government people’s support to a proclaimed offender is against the law, the petition added.

