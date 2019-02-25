Another contempt of court plea filed against Ahsan Iqbal in LHC

LAHORE: Another petition seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader Ahsan Iqbal over his recent ‘anti-judiciary remarks’ has been filed in the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday.

According to the petitioner, Ahsan Iqbal, despite tendering apology over anti-judiciary remarks, continuously giving derogatory remarks about the honorable judges and the judiciary.

He said that the PML-N leader recently gave controversial statement against construction of new dams in the country.

The petitioner said that Ahsan Iqbal’s statement about recovery of Rs13bn spent of the advertisement campaign of dams from the former chief justice Mian Saqib Nisar was tantamount to contempt of court.

He pleaded the court to start contempt of court proceedings against the former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal.

Read More: Ahsan Iqbal tenders unconditional apology in contempt case

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) stalwart Ahsan Iqbal, on July 2, had tendered an unconditional apology in a contempt of court case.



The former interior minister had showed up before a bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) when it resumed the hearing of the case against him.

He had offered an unconditional apology over his alleged contemptuous remarks against the judiciary and requested that the contempt case against him be quashed. His apology had come on the heels of conviction of a PML-N leader by the Supreme Court in a similar case.

Comments

comments