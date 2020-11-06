Don’t create controversy regarding courts in public: CJP Gulzar Ahmed

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Friday stressed upon the need to refrain from creating controversy regarding courts in public and causing divisions within the bench, ARY NEWS reported.

“Saying that two or three judges are courageous and the remaining do not have the courage to make a decision is wrong and such remarks severely dent the credibility of the courts,” he said while speaking during an event in Karachi.

“Every decision of the apex court’s bench is the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.” He further said that such remarks also fall under contempt of court category.

Speaking regarding the parking facility for the Sindh High Court (SHC), the apex court judge said that he had asked the provincial government to provide land for the purpose.

“I have asked the chief secretary Sindh to allot the land adjacent to the high court for parking purpose,” CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed said.

It is pertinent to mention here that in an event organised by Balochistan Bar Council recently, Justice Gulzar advised the Balochistan people to file petitions on their grievances as he reassured them of fair redressal on their petitions.

He said that the development works and budget must translate to real-time delivery on the promises made to people. He said that it was one of his plans to frequently visit Quetta during his tenure as the chief justice.

Justice Gulzar noted that it is time the judiciary uses its constitutional rights to address people’s issues and stressed that the judiciary and executive must discharge their duties within their lawful purview.

He said that throughout his week-long visit in Quetta he consistently heard cases queued and asserted that the judiciary is independent and at liberty.

