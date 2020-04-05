WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to America Asad Majeed Khan talking exclusively to ARY News on Sunday that the Pakistani embassy and consulate were providing their services online due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The pandemic has continued to wreak havoc in the world whereas America has become one of the epicenters of the deadly pathogen.

Ambassador Asad Majeed said that Pakistani origin doctors and paramedics were on the front lines of the healthcare provision in America and are the first line of defense for the country against coronavirus.

Majeed said that talking ill about Pakistani government’s efforts to combat coronavirus is easy when a country like America was having the worst time dealing with COVID-19.

The ambassador said that the entire world was caught napping and was found ill-prepared.

He said that America too was running thin on medical supply and the coronavirus has been a harsh wake-up call for humanity.

