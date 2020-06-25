Punjab approves conversion of Smibli Forest as Salt Range National Park

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting of the provincial cabinet on Thursday deciding to develop Smibli (North) Reserve Forest as Salt Range National Park, ARY News reported.

Smibli (North) Reserve Forest covers an area of 13700 acres and is being converted according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan said Chief Minister Buzdar on the occasion.

The cabinet also approved a notification in this regard. Cutting of trees and hunting would also be banned.

CM Buzdar also directed to constitute a management committee to oversee the park affairs.

Maj. (R) Azam Suleman, the provincial ombudsman and senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan will formulate interim policy for releasing wheat to the flour mills in 2020-21.

The committee will submit its policy recommendations. Meanwhile, approval of amendments in The Cooperative Societies Act, 1925 and The Punjab Undesirable Cooperative Societies Dissolution Act, 1993 was also granted in the meeting.

