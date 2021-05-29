The security camera has shown a convicted criminal has attempted to flee from his sentencing hearing by jumping off the balcony outside the courtroom in Ohio.

The incident took place at the Franklin County Government Center where a convicted felon, Donald Mullins, tried to flee from the courtroom by jumping off the sixth-floor balcony to the fifth floor.

Warning: Some may find the content of the video disturbing.

Mullins vaulted over the glass railing of a nearby walkway before jumping off the balcony after running from two deputies.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In another footage filmed by a bystander, Mullins was seen on a bloody floor while dragging himself across the floor as his nose appeared to have bashed on the floor.

He broke his leg in the failed attempt to escape the sentencing hearing and later quickly captured by Sheriff’s deputies on the scene. The felon was taken to Grant Medical Center for treatment.

Mullins was in court last Thursday on charges of aggravated burglary, robbery and theft. He was found guilty after his DNA was discovered on an Oreo cookie at the crime scene, reported NBC4i.

The judge sentenced Donald Mullins to four to six years in prison. It was learnt that the convict had requested time to have surgery for unspecified medical issues before his incarceration, but the judge denied the request, prompting Mullins to flee.

Mullins had been charged in relation to a complaint that he had assaulted an 82-year-old man and stole between $400-500 from the man’s pocket.

He pleaded guilty to one count of robbery so the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office would drop aggravated burglary and theft charges, Newsweek reported.

Comments

comments