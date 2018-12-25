Convicted Nawaz shifted to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail

ISLAMABAD: Convicted former premier Nawaz Sharif has been shifted on Tuesday (today) to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail amid tight security.

The supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) was taken into custody on Monday as an accountability court sentenced him to seven-year jail term and $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine in Al-Azizia Steel Mill reference.

The criminal was initially taken to Rawalpindi’s Adiala jail where he spent a night and afterwards, he was flown to Lahore in a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight (PK-615) from Islamabad International Airport today.

Nawaz landed in Punjab’s provincial capital and the team of National Accountability Bureau directly moved him to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

Yesterday, shortly after the pronouncement of verdict in corruption references, Sharif’s legal counsel Khawaja Haris pleaded the accountability court judge Arshad Malik to shift the convict from Adiala to Lahore jail, since his family resides in Lahore.

The judge accepted the plea and directed that Sharif be moved to Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail.

A day earlier, an accountability court announced the verdict in two National Accountability Bureau’s references namely Al-Azizia Steel Mill and Flagship Investment and punished Nawaz to seven years in prison and ordered him to pay $25million and Rs1.5 billion as fine. However, he was acquitted of all charges in the Flagship Investment case.

The court has also ordered seizure of all property owned by Mian Nawaz Sharif.

