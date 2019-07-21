Sweltering heatwave spells in various parts of the world have left people and animals panting and gasping for a breather, with the mercury rising to never before seen levels, someone left cookie dough out to bake in a car.

The National Weather Service in Nebraska has demonstrated the effects of the heat wave in the US state with an innovative experiment – baking biscuits inside a hot car. In a series of tweets on Thursday, the National Weather Service in Omaha posted pictures and updates on the biscuit experiment.

If you are wondering if it’s going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot. We will keep you posted with the progress. Stay cool! #newx #iawx pic.twitter.com/cXZgdRIgcK — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

The experiment was conducted as an excessive heat warning had been issued for much of eastern Nebraska on Saturday. The high in Omaha on Thursday was 92 degrees with a heat index of 103.

“If you are wondering if it’s going to be hot today, we are attempting to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in our parking lot,” NWS Omaha said in a tweet on Thursday. They shared a picture of a baking tray with four biscuits on it, sitting on the dashboard of a car.

After a few hours, they shared another update and informed Twitter that the temperature of the back seat, even in shade, had reached 144 degrees Fahrenheit or 62 degrees Celsius!

The biscuits, meanwhile, continued to bake – even getting a golden tinge

Biscuits are starting to get a slightly golden tinge to them. pic.twitter.com/ptL24RHQfs — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

After hours of baking, the National Weather Service hailed the experiment a success and shared pictures of the biscuits being eaten.

“And after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though,” they wrote. “The max temp on the pan was 185!”

And after nearly 8 hours in the sun, the outside of the biscuit is actually edible. The middle is still pretty doughy though. The max temp on the pan was 185! Also we made festive biscuit hats 😂 Stay cool out there. #HeatSafety #LookBeforeYouLock pic.twitter.com/ptWP2jksrU — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

The experiment doubled up as a warning to people about not leaving pets and children locked in cars, where temperatures can get dangerously high.

“A car can heat to dangerously hot temperatures VERY quickly in the summer heat,” the National Weather Service tweeted. “NEVER leave a child in a car alone for ANY amount of time.”

