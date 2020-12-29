Bollywood’s ‘Coolie No. 1’ scores second-lowest IMDB rating

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan starrer Coolio No. 1 is not proving to be the big hit they may have hoped for, and it’s got one more nail in the coffin to prove it.

The film, which is a remake of the 1995 hit Coolio No. 1 starring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan in lead roles, has managed to secure the second-lowest ratings for a film on IMDb.

Helmed by David Dhawan, the man behind the original hit, the film released on Amazon Prime on Dec. 25, and while it quickly became the most-watched film on OTT platforms, the reviews were less than favorable.

Currently, the film stands at a dismal 1.3/10 rating on IMDb.

This score is only eclipsed by the IMDb score of Sadak 2, also a remake, which secured a viewer rating of 1.1. Sadak 2, starring Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, is also a remake of a classic 1991 hit that starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Both were directed by Alia and Pooja’s father, Mahesh Bhatt.

Twitter, where Coolio No. 1 has already been berated since its release, seemed to agree with the ratings, with many users chiming in to take digs at the film again.

