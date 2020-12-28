This scene from ‘Coolie No. 1’ has left Twitter confused and in stitches

David Dhawan’s decision to remake his 1995 hit Coolio No. 1 may not have been the wisest but has certainly left netizens talking!

The Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan starrer has garnered generally negative reviews from the public, but one scene, in particular, has been cracking Twitter up due to its absurdity, reported Indian Express.

In the short clip that has now gone viral, Varun, the lead, runs atop a moving train and jumps off of it to save a little kid – all while easily defying various laws of physics!

He runs faster than the train, jumps on the coaches, and even manages to land safely on the tracks before the train can hit them – that’s some feat!

It wasn’t long after the release of the film that Twitter caught on to the over-the-top scene and went on to take sarcastic digs at it. “Waah kya scene hai bhai (Wow, what a scene brother!),” wrote one user, with a crying emoji.

Many also joked how Physics had no business being considered! “Relative speed, projectile trajectory, impulse force, reaction force sabki watt laga di ek scene me hi (they’ve ruined everything in just one scene),” said one user.

Relative speed , Projectile trajectory, Impulse force , Reaction force sabki watt laga di ek scene me hi 😖😖😖 — Tauseef🏹 🚜 (@Rofl_JamesBabu) December 25, 2020

motion physics to film makers : pic.twitter.com/hlpLHJLl3f — Aftab 🇮🇳 (@aftab4hemd) December 25, 2020

One even referenced the superhero Flash in his bid to crack a joke at the expense of the scene. “Flash committed suicide,” wrote a user.

Coolie No. 1 was released over the holidays on Dec. 25 on Amazon Prime Video. It marks the 45th film helmed by David Dhawan who was also behind the original classic featuring Govinda, Karisma Kapoor, and Kader Khan.

