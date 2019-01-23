Cooperation scope between Pakistan, China vital for regional peace: Zubaida

ISLAMABAD: Minister of Defence Production Zubaida Jalal on Wednesday said scope of cooperation between Pakistan and China was vital for the regional peace and security.

Talking to Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing in Islamabad, she said the China Pakistan Economic Corridor was essential for the development in Balochistan.

She emphasized on enhancing cooperation between the two countries for the development in social sector including healthcare and education in Balochistan.

The Chinese Ambassador congratulated the minister on her new assignment.

They discussed bilateral relations especially in the field of defence industry.

Pakistan Yao Jing called on Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the federal capital.

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal reported on Twitter that the two dignitaries discussed bilateral, regional issues and progress on the CPEC.

“Recalling his earlier meetings with the Chinese FM, Qureshi reiterated [Pakistan’s] desire to further strengthen” bilateral ties between the two countries by promoting cooperation in diverse fields, the spokesperson further said.

Few days earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed upon the need for early completion of the CPEC projects and directed the Board of Investment’s chairman to present a comprehensive plan for swift development of special economic zones (SEZs) in the country.

