Former police officer held for electricity theft in Lahore   

LAHORE: A former police officer Rai Ahsan was on Thursday booked under electricity theft charges in Lahore, ARY NEWS reported.

A First Information Report (FIR) of the case was registered at the request of Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Canal Road sub division officer (SDO) against the policeman.

According to police, the accused was living as a tenant in Iqbal Town area of the city. The house is owned by a woman.

The police said that several other inquiries pertaining to corrupt practices are pending against the police officer.

The police record of the official further showed that he was punished for around 18 times over violating rules. He was later dismissed from the police service in 2009 and after being reinstated was sent on forced retirement over his activities.

On September 13, the National Assembly was informed that an additional amount of Rs192 billion has been recovered as a result of the government’s successful campaign against power theft.

Federal Minister for Power Omar Ayub Khan told the house during question hour that no load-shedding is being carried out on 80 percent feeders across the country, Radio Pakistan reported.

The minister said that the addition of 3,364 megawatts of power has been made in the national grid during the tenure of the present government.

The government is giving priority to Thar coal and renewable energy to produce electricity, Ayub told the lawmakers.

