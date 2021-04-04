Cop foils mugging bid, kills suspected robber in Karachi

KARACHI: In a daring attempt, a cop foiled a mugging bid in Karachi after he opened fire on two suspected robbers, killing one of them and injuring another, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to details, the incident occurred within the remits of the Taimuria area in the city when a cop was mugged at gunpoint.

“As soon as the robbers left after depriving him of the valuables, the cop chased them and found that they were looting another person,” the police narrated the entire episode, further adding that he opened fire on the suspects, killing one of them and injuring another.

The police said that the slain mugger was identified as Nizam while the injured one was recognized as Abdul Shakoor. “Weapons and a motorcycle were also recovered from their possession,” they said adding that a passer-by named Arshad also sustained a bullet wound.

In a similar act, a police constable lost his life in Karachi in November 2020 while trying to foil a mugging bid at Karimabad Bridge, which also resulted in the killing of a suspected robber.

According to police, the victim was identified as Head Constable Fayyaz Khan, posted at Azizabad police station.

Narrating the entire tragic incident, the police said that Fayyaz Khan was on his way towards Azizabad police station to join his duty when he intercepted two muggers at the Karimabad bridge.

“He exchanged fire with both the suspects, killing one of them as the other succeeded in fleeing away from the spot,” they said adding that during the encounter, the head constable sustained two bullet wounds and succumbed to the injuries on his way to the Civil Hospital.

