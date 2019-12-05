Cop injured in Karachi firing incident

KARACHI: A policeman sustained bullet injuries after the cops tried to intercept suspects in Karachi on Thursday night, ARY NEWS reported.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) East Tanveer Alam said that the incident occurred in Gulshan-e-Iqbal area, within the remits of Aziz Bhatti Police Station.

The two-member motorcycle squad of police tried to intercept a suspected vehicle, he said adding that the suspects opened fire on the police, injuring one cop.

The other policemen on the motorcycle, however, remained safe as the suspects flee away from the scene.

Read More: Karachi: Police arrest rickshaw drivers’ gang involved in street crimes

On Monday, Citizen-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) released its monthly crime statistics report, showing the authorities have failed to overcome criminal activities in the business hub of the country, Karachi, during the month of November 2019.

The report revealed that overall 138 four-wheeler were either snatched or stolen from the city during the outgoing month. The authorities remained successful in recovering 50 of these vehicles.

The snatching and stealing of two-wheeler vehicles remained higher as the committee said an overall 2898 of such incidents were reported from the city during the month of November. Only 414 two-wheeler vehicles could be recovered in action taken from the authorities.

Overall, 4859 incidents of citizen being deprived of their mobiles phones from the city were reported during the month and only 414 of them could be recovered during law enforcing authorities’ action.

Comments

comments