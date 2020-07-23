Third cop killed in Karachi in less than a month

KARACHI: Police have once again come under attack from terrorists in the city as three cops have been shot dead and one other injured during the killing spree in the last 23 days, ARY NEWS reported.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Ghulam Muhammad was shot dead by unidentified armed assailants in the Jatt Lines area of the city on Thursday.

The attackers identified the cop, as happened in the previous two cases, before targeting him and took away his weapons before successfully running away from the scene.

“He left his home to join duty when he was targeted at a shop where he stopped-by to purchase something,” the police narrated the eye-witnesses account.

Police recovered spent casings of 30-bore bullets, which were sent for forensics examination. The ASI was deputed at the investigation branch of the Artillery Maidan police station. His funeral prayers would be offered after Friday prayers.

A case has been registered with the CTD police over today’s killing on the complaint of the victim’s brother under murder and terrorism charges.

Two more cops have been shot dead in the city during the just over three week period. A Madadgar 15 police personnel Noman was shot dead in the Mehmoodabad area while another cop Asghar was killed in Korangi area.

It is pertinent to be mention here that Karachi police have been alerted on July 04 with directives to the cops to avoid wearing uniforms after duty-hours amid killing of a cop in a targeted attack in the city.

The new standard operating procedures (SOPs) were conveyed to police personnel, directing the officials and personnel to avoid wearing uniforms and shoes while on their way to the duty and returning to home.

The cops should use different ways to reach their destinations. The cops were also warned that they could face disciplinary action over the failure to implement the SOPs.

