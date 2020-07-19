Cop goes missing in Lahore, case registered after three days

LAHORE: Police on Sunday registered a missing case for a Lahore cop, who disappeared on July 15 after he left his home for the official duty, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, Constable Adnan was a resident of Sheikhupura and left for his duty at Ferozewala police station in the capital city.

He, however, never reached his office. Police have registered a missing complaint on behalf of his brother Mohsin Raza.

“Adnan left the home at 4:00 pm and his phone was found to be switched off by 6:00 pm,” said the brother while denying his enmity with anyone. He was abducted by unidentified men, he said.

The police have started a search for the constable.

It is pertinent to mention here that a senior superintendent (SSP) of the Punjab police was reported missing on February 12, SSP Mufakhir Adeel was last seen in the Johar Town area of Lahore.

Read More: Ex-cop among two killed in Lahore firing incident

Later it emerged that a former advocate general Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla, who was a close friend of the SSP was also missing. The police investigations into the matter bear fruit within a week, and it was revealed that the missing suspect was actually the murderer in the case.

He was later booked in the murder case and declared a fugitive.

On March 10, Police announced the arrest of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mufakhir Adeel for his alleged role in Shahbaz Ahmad Tatla murder case. The fugitive SSP surrendered himself to the authorities a day before his arrest was publically acknowledged.

Comments

comments