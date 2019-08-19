Web Analytics
Cop becomes ‘hero’ after saving infant that stopped breathing

A video of a female cop from Danville VA police department went viral that showed the heroic move of the policewoman for rescuing a two-week-old baby from choking.

The video was posted by the Danville VA police department on its Twitter account that showed officer Melissa Carey ran towards the baby for rescue when the infant chokes and stop breathing.

According to tweet, the police officer was casually having lunch at a local restaurant when she saw a waitress running for help after a two-week-old baby stopped breathing. However, Carey just came in and began the first aid to the infant which saved a precious life.

Carey’s video has stormed the internet and the police officer was termed as ‘hero’. The mother stated, “If it was not for Off. Carey, my baby would not be here.”

