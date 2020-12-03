Cop shoots armed robbers without dropping ice cream, video goes viral     

In a dramatic moment, an off-duty policeman fends off two armed robbers outside a shop without even dropping his ice cream cone in Uruguay.

In a CCTV footage, that went viral on social media, the unnamed cop, 46, along with his son, can be seen enjoying ice cream outside a parlour in Montevideo when two armed men in jackets approached his table.

When one of them appears to reach for something in his pocket, the cop, sensing danger, quickly draws his gun and fires a shot, prompting both the men to run for their lives.

It is pertinent to mention here that he did all without dropping his cone of ice cream, which remained safe and edible on his left hand.

Following the incident, the cop called 911 and reported that two men tried to rob him.

According to reports, one of them was arrested and treated for a gunshot to his chest. He is now in an induced coma.

