Smugglers attack police team in Jamrud, cop shot dead

KHYBER: A Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cop was shot dead while the other sustained injuries after smugglers opened fire on them in the Jamrud area of the Khyber district, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

According to police, acting on a tip-off regarding the presence of smugglers, the police had setup a checkpost within the limits of Jamrud police station.

“A vehicle approached the check-post and when asked to stop, the occupants opened fire on the police,” they said adding that two cops sustained injuries during the incident.

Additional SHO Jamrud Niaz Muhammad succumbed to his injuries while another cop Akhtar Munir sustained injuries. “The injured cop has been shifted to a Peshawar hospital,” they said as the smugglers were able to flee from the spot.

Another family member of the martyred cop-Niaz Ahmed, who had served as Khasadar force personnel embraced martyrdom in a gunfight with terrorist elements.

On March 08, Station House Officer (SHO) Race Course Mian Imran had been killed in a targeted attack in Rawalpindi after unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him.

According to police, SHO Mian Imran had left his home for office when armed motorcyclists intercepted him near Kutchery Chowk (Roundabout) and opened fire, killing the cop on the spot. “The suspects fled from the spot after the incident,” they said.

