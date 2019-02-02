Web Analytics
Cop subjects rickshaw driver to brutal torture in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: A policeman subjected a poor rickshaw driver to brutal torture in front of dozens of people in the Islamabad, sources told ARY News on Saturday.

In the video available with ARY News, the police personnel can be seen beating the hell out of the poor driver with a baton, fists and kicks. The incident occurred at Pirwadhai area of the federal capital.

 

The poor rickshaw driver questioned that when the police would change in ‘Naya Pakistan’?

Read More: Four killed, two injured in alleged Sahiwal police encounter

Earlier, four people including two women had been killed and a child injured during an alleged police encounter by Sahiwal police on January 19.

According to ARY News correspondent, the child, Muneeba, who was present in the car at the time of the incident had said the people killed were her parents.

He added that the alleged encounter had turned into a suspicious incident and the Sahiwal police was denying to comment on it. “This is a CTD operation and they can relay accurate details,” said the regional police officer.

