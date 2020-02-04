Cop trying to stop traffic violator dragged on vehicle’s bonnet   

A man, allegedly trying to escape a traffic challan for coming in the wrong direction, dragged a police officer climbed up on his vehicle’s bonnet to two kilometres.

A man dragged a traffic cop on the bonnet of his car. The incident took place in Delhi,we blame the whole police department because of few corrupt officers.But these are the situations that police officers go through every day.And what was the reason?@dtptraffic @DelhiTrafficPol pic.twitter.com/3TDDIQzld6 — Kethan (@Kethan_) February 2, 2020



The driver was able to flee from the scene after allowing the cop to disembark from the vehicle.

The incident occurred in the Nangloi area of outer Delhi and has come to the notice of the authorities after shared on social media.

The victim in the video is identified as constable Sunil and the Delhi police authorities claimed that he along with other cops were checking papers of the vehicle at Nangloi Chowk when accused’s car came from another side

Read More: Policeman jumps on car’s bonnet to save his life in Karachi

The policemen indicated the accused to stop but after slowing the speed of his car the man tried to escape. Then in a bid to stop the motorist, Sunil jumped atop the bonnet of his car.

Shockingly, instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the cop to about two kilometres. The co-passenger in the car recorded the whole incident on his mobile. After so many requests, the accused gave a chance to Sunil to get down and then he fled away.

Comments

comments