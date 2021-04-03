Lahore cop claims he, wife assaulted in social media video

LAHORE: A cop posted at Chief Minister House Punjab on Saturday claimed in a viral video on social media that he, his wife and children were assaulted by some youngsters at a Lahore road, ARY NEWS reported.

The cop who made a video could be heard as saying that the youngsters had allegedly torn clothes of him and his wife. “I repeatedly tried to reach out to police emergency number-15- however no one responded to the calls,” Haider Raza said as his children and wife could be seen sitting inside the vehicle.

The police took notice of the incident and said that they have registered a case on the complaint of the cop’s wife.

“The CCPO Lahore took notice of torture on the police constable and his wife,” they said adding that they were retrieving footages from the nearby installed CCTV and safe city cameras to identify the suspects.

The police further said that teams have been formed to arrest the suspects on a priority basis.

In a similar incident of assault against policemen, a motorist in Lahore dragged a traffic warden on the bonnet of his car after the latter asked him for the vehicle’s document to levy a fine for tinted glasses.

The incident was captured by surveillance cameras. CCTV footage, available with ARY News, shows the moving vehicle with tinted glasses dragging the traffic cop who is clinging to its windscreen. The driver later throws off the warden and speeds away. Luckily, he remained unhurt.

